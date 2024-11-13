Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.760 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Triumph Group stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.48. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.25 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

