Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE:TGI remained flat at $18.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 744,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.48. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 158,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 148.7% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 96,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

