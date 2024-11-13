TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $149,376.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,039.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 839.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 116,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after buying an additional 86,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

