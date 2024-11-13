TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $175,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of TDG opened at $1,354.52 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $949.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,368.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,318.02.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

