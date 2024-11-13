Traders Buy High Volume of SEA Call Options (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 34,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of 101% compared to the typical volume of 17,200 call options.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.67. 14,155,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $117.52. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of -329.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

Institutional Trading of SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of SEA by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SEA by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 248.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.