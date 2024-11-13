TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

TPG has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TPG to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TPG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

