Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3606 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. 8,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

