Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toray Industries Trading Down 2.1 %
TRYIY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.83.
Toray Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toray Industries
- About the Markup Calculator
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.