Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toray Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

TRYIY traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.