Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Short Interest Down 72.0% in October

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,000 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the October 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 42.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Top Wealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWG opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Top Wealth Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Top Wealth Group Company Profile

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

