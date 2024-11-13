Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Short Interest Down 72.0% in October

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,000 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the October 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 42.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Top Wealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TWG opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Top Wealth Group has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $13.50.
Top Wealth Group Company Profile
