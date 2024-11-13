Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,600 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the October 15th total of 1,292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance
Shares of Tongcheng Travel stock remained flat at $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Tongcheng Travel has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $2.28.
About Tongcheng Travel
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tongcheng Travel
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.