Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,600 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the October 15th total of 1,292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Tongcheng Travel stock remained flat at $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Tongcheng Travel has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

About Tongcheng Travel

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

