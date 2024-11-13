TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. XN LP lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TKO Group by 267.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,999,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,940,000 after buying an additional 362,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKO opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -277.19 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

