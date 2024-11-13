Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in October

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
TYCMY stock traded down C$0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.25. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.28. Tingyi has a 1 year low of C$18.09 and a 1 year high of C$32.98.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.