Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in October

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

TYCMY stock traded down C$0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.25. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.28. Tingyi has a 1 year low of C$18.09 and a 1 year high of C$32.98.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.