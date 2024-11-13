Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($6.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.25) by ($0.56), Zacks reports.

Theriva Biologics Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,036. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.34. Theriva Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Theriva Biologics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

