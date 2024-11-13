Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

TBPH stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 171,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,828. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $481.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.25. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

