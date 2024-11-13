TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.50 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

