The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.