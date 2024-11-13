The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $4,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TRV stock opened at $257.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.21. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

