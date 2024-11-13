The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 149.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

