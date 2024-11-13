The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Director Richard G. Kyle Sells 30,000 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timken Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth about $22,907,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Timken by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,130,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

