The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Joseph Scalzo Sells 2,374 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Scalzo sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $86,010.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,350.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Joseph Scalzo sold 147,200 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $5,425,792.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $899,750.00.
Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.5 %
Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
