The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
The Shyft Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
The Shyft Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of SHYF opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $498.38 million, a PE ratio of -120.42 and a beta of 1.63. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The Shyft Group Company Profile
The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
