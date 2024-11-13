The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.75 ($0.63), with a volume of 106555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.64).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.93) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of £80.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

