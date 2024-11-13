The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 5,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,848. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

