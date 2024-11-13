The Kroger Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Argus raised their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.