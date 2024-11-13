The Kroger Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
Kroger Stock Performance
NYSE:KR opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Activity at Kroger
In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on KR. Argus raised their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
