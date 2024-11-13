The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.9% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 8,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

HD opened at $403.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.24 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.81.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

