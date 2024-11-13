The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. The Glimpse Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 72.61% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

The Glimpse Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VRAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.02.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

