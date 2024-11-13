The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 28.400- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 31.240- EPS.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $340.06 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.18.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

