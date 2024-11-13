The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,408 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 292.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.05. 57,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,196. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.