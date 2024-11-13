The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $34.55.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3818 per share. This is a boost from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

