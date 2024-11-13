The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.92 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 115.40 ($1.49). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 115.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,298,600 shares traded.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,304.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.99.

The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Hannah Philp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,412.56). In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Richard West purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($70,775.96). Also, insider Hannah Philp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,412.56). Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

