The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in AES were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

