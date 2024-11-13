TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TFI International from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $147.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $29,891,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TFI International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

