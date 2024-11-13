Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the October 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EMF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. 11,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,070. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

