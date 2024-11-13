TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in October

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

TechnoPro stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,003. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

