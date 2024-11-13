TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 144.97%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.