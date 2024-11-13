TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Price

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Nutrien Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 144.97%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

