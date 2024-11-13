TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson Sells 3,328 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.75, for a total transaction of C$225,472.00.

Nancy Angenita Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Nancy Angenita Johnson sold 5,414 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$331,133.78.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at C$67.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$43.83 and a 12-month high of C$69.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.81.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Joseph upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.15.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

