Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of TSHA opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 168.91% and a negative net margin of 888.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,755 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

