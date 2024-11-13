Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.47 Per Share

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.43. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON THRL opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.93 million, a PE ratio of 726.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 93.10 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.51.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

