Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.47 Per Share

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.43. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Target Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON THRL opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £530.93 million, a PE ratio of 726.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Target Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 93.10 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.51.
About Target Healthcare REIT
