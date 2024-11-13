Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $509.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Talos Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 629,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at $448,955,177.24. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,220,000 shares of company stock worth $13,135,560. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

