Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.17. 2,446,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,418,402. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $981.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

