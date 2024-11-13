Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Up 533.3% in October

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

OTCMKTS TISCY remained flat at $10.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

