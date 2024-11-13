T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,017,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:THYF opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $54.77.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

