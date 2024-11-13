Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
