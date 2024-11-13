Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Director Purchases C$31,750.00 in Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Bradley Vammen acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00.

Superior Plus Stock Down 3.5 %

TSE:SPB opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.23.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

Superior Plus Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,440.00%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.