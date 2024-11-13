Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.70, but opened at $21.01. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 9,832,622 shares trading hands.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

