Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$81.91.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.82 on Wednesday, hitting C$84.25. 398,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,936. The company has a current ratio of 65.29, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.02. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$64.38 and a 1-year high of C$84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total value of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.