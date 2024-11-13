Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $599.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $440.41 and a 1 year high of $603.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

