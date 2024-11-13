Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $157,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in AON by 8.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $383.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.70.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.