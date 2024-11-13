Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 90,837 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,653,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $240,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

BMY opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

