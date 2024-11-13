Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $164.02 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,068,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $164,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

